Nearly 100 Ladies Grabbed Tools to Build Beds for CNY Kids

Who says building beds is just for the guys?

Nearly 100 ladies rolled up their sleeves, grabbed some tools, and got to work for the first Ladies of Lumber event with Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Utica.

By the end of the day, 48 beds were built for Central New York kids who don't have one of their own.

TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

From Sanding to Staining, Everyone Had a Job

The ladies, myself included, worked in two shifts, moving through different stations to get the job done.

We cut and sanded lumber, drilled holes, assembled bed frames, branded the Sleep in Heavenly Peace logo onto the wood, and stained the finished beds.

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It was pretty amazing to be a part of turning ordinary pieces of lumber into something that will make a real difference for a child.

TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

More Than 3,000 Beds Delivered to Local Kids

The reason behind all that sawdust and hard work, which I could feel in every body ache the next day, is what matters.

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Since 2021, Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Utica chapter has delivered more than 3,000 beds to children who didn't have one of their own. Because no kid should have to sleep on the floor.

TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

Giving Back

My husband and I began donating two sets of bed sheets for every home we closed with River Hills Properties, one from us and one from our buyers or sellers. This year, we took it a step further by sponsoring the first Ladies of Lumber event.

It's a great feeling to take what we do every day and find another way to give back to the community we call home.

TSM/Polly TSM/Polly

Want to Help? There Are Plenty of Ways!

You don't have to know how to build a bed to make a difference.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace welcomes help in all kinds of ways. You can sponsor a build, join a community build, donate sheets, volunteer, or help deliver beds to families.

Learn more about getting involved with the Utica chapter here:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace – Utica Chapter

Because every kid deserves a bed of their own.