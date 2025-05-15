Get ready and start your engines. Kubota High Limit Racing is back at Utica-Rome Speedway on Saturday, May 17th. This time, they’re teaming up once again with New York State STOP-DWI.

High Limit Racing Brings The Heat To Utica-Rome Speedway

Returning Kubota High Limit Racing Utica-Rome Speedway winner, Rico Abreu, will return for the May 17th event, as well as Brent Marks, Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney and the rest of the full-time “High Rollers". If you're looking for a great way to end the work week, this is it.

Get Your Tickets For May 17th Now

High Limit Racing High Limit Racing loading...

Tickets are available online now at highlimitracing.com. Both reserved and general admission tickets are for sale, including discounted general admission tickets for children ages six through 12. All children five years of age and under get in free. If you cannot make the race in person at the track, you can watch every lap live on FloRacing, the exclusive broadcast partner of Kubota High Limit Racing.

READ MORE: Monster Jam 2025 Is Coming To Syracuse New York This October

Since 1981, STOP-DWI has been working to prevent impaired driving crashes through education and community outreach. What better place to connect with fans than at the track?

“Race day brings people together—friends, families, die-hard fans,” said Tracy Mance, Chair of NYS STOP-DWI. “We’re here to remind everyone that having a good time also means having a plan to get home safely.”

Whether it’s a designated driver, calling a rideshare, or using the STOP-DWI "Have a Plan" app, the goal is simple: get home safe and keep others safe, too.

Kendra Jacobs of High Limit Racing echoed the sentiment: “We care about what happens after the checkered flag waves. This partnership is about safety, on and off the track.”

End your workweek and begin the weekend at Utica-Rome Speedway.

Buy A Ford Model T In Central New York One of the world's first automobiles from 1923 is for sale in Central New York.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler