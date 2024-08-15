13 Things to Know Before You Go to 2024 New York State Fair

Enjoy everything the New York State Fair has to offer this year. All of your favorite exhibits, including the Sand Sculpture, the Butter Sculpture, and all of the animals are back.

Here are 13 things to know before you go.

Digital Kiosks: Interactive kiosks are spread throughout the fairgrounds. Touch the screen to access maps, daily schedules, agriculture attractions, and grounds entertainment acts.

Favorite Food Vendors

There are more than 100 food vendors to chose from including 18 new options this year. You can use the Fair Finder interactive map to discover all the vendor locations throughout the fairgrounds.

The tradition of $.25 Milk continues. White Milk and Chocolate Milk will be available during The Fair at the Dairy Products Building.

Enjoy a $1 Baked Potato or Sweet Potato with all the fixings at The Great Potato Booth, located in the Horticulture Building.

Butter Sculpture

The annual Butter Sculpture is one of Central New York’s best-kept secrets and most beloved attractions at the fair each year.

It takes sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, who have been carving the sculpture since 2003,11 days to finish the 56th edition.

Admission

Admission to the Fair is $8, and free for those 65 years old and up, and for children 12 years old and younger.

You can buy your tickets online at NYSFair.NY.Gov, by calling 1-800-514-3849 from 9 AM to 8 PM, and in person during the Fair at all gates through electronic kiosks.

Free Admission on “Special Days”

Student Youth Day: Anyone 18 years old and younger receives free admission on Thursday, August 22.

Law Enforcement Day: Active and retired members of police and/or corrections departments- paid and volunteer - will receive free admission with photo identification on Law Enforcement Day on Monday, August 26.

Fire & Rescue Day: Active and retired members of fire departments or emergency medical services organizations - paid and volunteer - will receive free admission with photo identification on Fire & Rescue Day, on Tuesday, August 27.

Armed Forces Day: All members of the military – active duty and veteran - will receive free admission with proper military identification on Armed Forces Day, on Thursday, August 29.

Native Americans Day: All Native Americans will receive free admission on Friday, August 30.

State Fair Parking

$12 parking tickets may be purchased online in advance through Etix. Show your ticket electronically on your phone or a printed copy. E-ZPass Plus is no longer an option for parking.

Parking is available in designated Orange, Brown, Pink, and Gray lots, and during the weekends at the Willis Avenue lot. The Pink and Gray Accessible lots are provided for anyone living with disabilities or transporting those who are.

Centro Bus

The Centro drop-off and pick-up points are at the left of the Main Gate. Centro buses will run continuously to and from the Main Gate from the Syracuse Transit Hub in Downtown Syracuse, and Park-N-Ride locations at Destiny USA in Syracuse, and Long Branch Park in Liverpool.

A one-way ride is $1, and $.50 for people living with a disability, and children ages 6 to 9 years old.

Fair Trams

Trams run continuously on the Fairgrounds, stopping at ten stops from 9 AM to 10 PM. There is also a dedicated ADA shuttle that runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10 to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building from 9 AM to 11 PM.

Midway & Entertainment

Individual ride tickets can be purchased at any Wade Shows ticket booth on the Midway during the New York State Fair for $35 for 30 tickets.

Wristbands, which grant “Ride All Day Access,” can be purchased online in advance for $35/person (Monday through Friday) and for $45 (Saturday and Sunday).

The “Fair Pass” is a digital ticketing app, where you can purchase tickets electronically through the FunTagg App, and avoid waiting in line. Just look for FunTagg Kiosks at the fair to load credit onto a card electronically.

There will be more than 50 rides to enjoy this year. Each takes anywhere between two and five tickets to ride.

Free Music

There is lots of free music to enjoy during the New York State Fair. From country and rock to rap and pop the Chevy Court and Chevy Park stage is jammed packed with entertainment this year.

The Chevy Court Stage is located in front of the Fairgrounds, with music at 1 PM and 6 PM daily, except for Labor Day.

The Suburban Park Stage is located in the rear of the Fairgrounds with concerts starting at 2 PM and 8 PM, except on Labor Day. On Labor Day, Chevy Court concerts start at 12 PM and 4:00 PM Chevy Park concerts start at 1 PM and 6 PM.

Parades Are Back

Parades will step off from the Exposition Center on the following days and times:

August 23: Pride Day Parade at 6 p.m.

August 26: Law Enforcement Day Parade at 6 p.m.

August 27: Fire & Rescue Day Parade at 6 p.m.

August 29: Armed Forces Day Parade at 6 p.m.

September 4: Labor Day Parade at 10:30 a.m.

Recreational Competitions

An area next to the Midway that has traditional been an open grass area, is being transformed into a place for local organizations to host various tournaments and activities.

There's a two-day cornhole tournament on August 24-25 and a co-ed volleyball tournament on August 31.

New Sensory Room

A new dedicated sensory room and sensory friendly hours have been added to the New York State Fair.

The room is located inside The Wegmans Art and Home Building and will be open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Smoking

Smoking is prohibited by law inside all Fair buildings and under tents on The Fairgrounds. There are five “Designated Smoking Locations” outside Pedestrian Gates 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11A, 50 feet from gate entrances, identified in green on the master map.

The Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Monday, September 2. Get all the details at NYSFair.NY.Gov.

