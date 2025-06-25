Sometimes, the smallest act of kindness can shake loose the biggest wave of good. That’s exactly what happened when a mom told her son about a 92-year-old veteran in need.

Dan, a retired Marine living in Rome, had trees come down on his home during the recent storms. With no way to clean up the damage himself, things were looking bleak. That is, until Kyle stepped in. After hearing from his mother that Dan's home might be shut down if he didn’t get help, and the gas wouldn't be turned back on, Kyle—who lives all the way in Oklahoma—took to the Facebook group People and Places of Rome NY to ask for assistance.

One Facebook Post, Hundreds of Comments

Photo via Pam Photo via Pam loading...

"The comments from people wanting to help were overwhelming," his mom said. And sure enough—help came. Neighbors showed up. Dan’s home finally got the help it desperately needed.

"So many people helped and need to be thanked also. Ken Race and his wife Dawn Mosca Race, Phil and Shannon Diehl, Blane Berry of Berry Tree service, Nelson's Tree service. And others I didn't get named of. Thank you All."

From Father to Hero

What makes Kyle’s story even more heartwarming? He’s a father of six, including a 7-year-old son who needs heart surgery. Despite everything on his plate, he still made time to reach out and rally a community from states away.

"So you see why I’m proud of him," his mom wrote.

New Relief Fund Supports Tornado Recovery In Oneida County

In response to the devastating tornados and severe thunderstorms that struck Clark Mills, the Town of Kirkland, and surrounding areas on June 22, Oneida County and The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties have established an emergency relief fund. You can read more details on how to apply online here.

