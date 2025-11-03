One Bowl, Two Choices: A Halloween Story

Halloween at Paesan’s Pizza and Restaurant in Albany, New York, started like any other—except this year, a little magic (and mischief) happened.

Frank Scavio was busy working a record night at the pizzeria when his Ring camera caught something surprising: an adult dressed as a witch sneaking in and taking every single piece of candy from the restaurant’s Halloween bowl. Yep, a grown-up, stealing candy meant for the kids.

But here’s where the story takes a turn for the better. Later that night, a young trick-or-treater noticed the empty bowl. Instead of just walking away, he quietly refilled it with candy from his own bag so other kids could still enjoy some treats. One selfish act met one incredible act of kindness.

Mason Faziola

That thoughtful kid? 12-year-old Mason Faziola.

“I was kind of shocked a grown woman would do that,” Mason told News Channel 13. “I wanted to give other kids a chance to get more candy.”

His parents didn’t even know he’d done it—Mason didn’t tell them until someone showed them the Ring camera footage. “He didn’t even tell us he did it,” said his dad.

Frank made sure Mason didn’t go unrewarded. He received money, gift cards, and a thank-you basket for his kind gesture.

One selfish act. One incredible act of kindness. This Halloween, Mason Faziola proved that generosity isn’t measured by age—or by the size of your candy stash.