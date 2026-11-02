Halloween Candy Videos Show Two Very Different Sides of Trick-or-Treating in CNY

Take one piece of candy. That's usually the deal when homeowners leave a bowl outside for trick-or-treaters. But apparently, not every kid got that memo this Halloween!

Videos popping up on social media from around Central New York show two very different sides of Halloween.

In several neighborhoods, kids were caught on camera taking nearly all the candy left out for neighborhood trick-or-treaters. But then there's another group restoring a little faith in the younger generation.

Kids Take Nearly All the Halloween Candy in Rome

It started with a video shared by a Rome homeowner.

Carl Neff's doorbell camera caught two children approaching a bowl of Halloween candy left outside while the family was inside making dinner. "We went inside for 2 minutes, and those kids took advantage of it," said Neff.

Instead of grabbing a piece or two, they took almost all of it.

The video took off online, eventually getting more than 6 million views.

One of the boys apologized and offered to return the candy but Neff said the kids didn't learn anything and hopes parents start teaching kids right from wrong. "Both just used my video for attention. Parents need to do better. Hold your kids accountable and not ruin a good thing for everyone else."

It Happened in New Hartford, Too

Rome wasn't the only place dealing with a disappearing candy bowl. A video shared in a New Hartford Facebook group showed two younger children doing pretty much the same thing. They walked up to a bowl left outside and took all of it.

Not a handful. Not a couple of extra pieces. The whole bowl!

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Then There Were the Kids Who Stole the Show

Thankfully, not every Halloween candy video involved kids cleaning out the bowl. WKTV's Kristen Copeland shared a video from her house that showed a much sweeter side of trick-or-treating.

She had king-size candy bars waiting for the kids, and you can see just how excited they were when they spotted them. But here's the best part: they each took just one!

One young trick-or-treater even looked toward the camera and said, "Whoever lives here, you are the best."

Another was so appreciative that he blew the camera a kiss.

Come on, how cute is that? Those kids were thrilled with their candy, but they also understood that someone had done something nice for them. And they took a moment to show their appreciation.

Kudos to all of you! And respect to Kristen for giving out KING SIZE candy.

Which Halloween Video Gets Your Vote?

Between the kids taking nearly everything and the little trick-or-treaters showing their appreciation, we've seen quite a range of Halloween behavior this year.

Most people who put candy out want every kid to have a good time. They don't expect a thank-you note, but they do hope there's enough left for the next little ghost, superhero or princess who comes along.

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And honestly, the king-size candy bar kids are the ones I want to remember. One candy bar, a big smile, and a kiss blown to a doorbell camera. Sometimes it's the little things that make Halloween special.

So, parents, maybe next Halloween it's worth reminding the kids: take one, leave some for the next person, and don't forget to say thank you. It really does go a long way.