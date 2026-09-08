Kevin Bacon Is Back in Utica

You never know who you're going to run into while grabbing something sweet in Utica.

Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, spent part of their Labor Day weekend in Central and Upstate New York, and once again, the Hollywood couple made a stop in the Utica area.

The pair were spotted at Knead to Eat Bakery on Sunday, September 6.

If you've lived around here long enough, you probably aren't all that surprised to see the two in town.

Kevin Bacon Is No Stranger to Upstate New York

This isn't the first time Bacon and Sedgwick have been spotted around Utica and the Adirondacks. In fact, Upstate New York has been a part of Bacon's life for generations.

His family has reportedly owned a home in the Adirondack region for approximately 100 years, and Bacon spent a considerable amount of time there growing up. Locals have spotted him in the Adirondacks over the years, and his connection to the region goes far beyond the occasional vacation.

READ MORE: Kevin Bacon and His Wife are Related

The Bacon family getaway sits in a secluded area, giving the family a chance to enjoy the peace, quiet, and natural beauty that make the Adirondacks so special.

Photo by Dylan Freedom on Unsplash body of water near mountain during sunset

His Adirondack Roots Run Deep

Bacon is also reportedly a member of the Adirondack League Club in Old Forge.

The club dates back to 1890 and was founded around conservation and protecting the Adirondack forest, fish, and wildlife. Members enjoy everything from fishing and hunting to hiking and boating.

Get our free mobile app

They've Been Spotted in Utica Before

Knead to Eat isn't their first local stop.

Bacon and Sedgwick have also stopped at Utica Coffee Roasting Company in the past.

Despite decades of Hollywood fame, the couple seems perfectly comfortable enjoying the same locally owned coffee shops, bakeries, and small-town stops the rest of us do.

Maybe that's part of what keeps bringing them back.

A Few Degrees Away From Bacon

From quiet Adirondack retreats and family history to coffee runs and bakery stops in Utica, Upstate New York clearly isn't just another vacation destination for Kevin Bacon.

It's a place that has been part of his life for decades.

And who knows? The next time you're standing in line for coffee, donuts or something sweet around Utica, you may only be a few degrees away from Kevin Bacon.

are more than scenery; they’re home.