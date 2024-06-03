Do you remember when Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw got arrested after horsing around in Buffalo? It happened 24 years ago today.

On June 3, 2000, after finishing a concert at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, Chesney hopped on a horse and allegedly refused to get off after being asked by local police. A scuffle ensued when a sheriff's deputy tried to pull Chesney from the horse.

Authorities say McGraw exited his bus and jumped to Kenny's defense, putting one of the Erie County Sheriff's Deputies in a chokehold and injuring his neck.

"Because they had sustained the injuries, the law in New York State says assaulting a police officer is a felony, regardless of the extent of the injuries -- from a minor bruise to lacerations and broken bones," Erie County Sheriff Patrick Gallivan told CMT.

Michael Burton, a security guard working near the bus who saw everything, told Channel 7 Eyewitness News, "I think it was one big misunderstanding. Tim McGraw saw his buddy in trouble and came to help. Using his fists probably wasn't the best way to do it."

Kenny, Tim, and his manager were arrested, arraigned, and later released on bail. McGraw faced the most serious charge of assaulting a police officer which could have resulted in 7 years behind bars.

Luckily, all were found innocent a year later and the charges were dropped, according to ABC News.

