Country music fans in Upstate New York just got a huge summer plan handed to them.

Kelsea Ballerini Takes Over the 18th Hole

Kelsea Ballerini is officially coming to the Southern Tier in 2026. She’ll perform at the Dick’s Open near Binghamton on Friday, June 26th, performing right on the 18th hole at the En-Joie Golf Course in Endicott. Yes, literally on the golf course. It all happens after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions tournament, which longtime fans will remember as the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Early Bird Ticket Details and PGA Access

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 14th at 10AM through Ticketmaster, and there’s an “Early Bird Special” if you jump fast, $99 with fees included. And this isn’t just a concert ticket. That price also gets you into the actual PGA tournament earlier in the day. So you can watch pro golf, grab some Tennessee BBQ from one of the vendors, then end the night with a full Kelsea Ballerini show as the sun goes down over the course.

Kelsea’s a Grammy-nominated, chart-topping, Grand Ole Opry-inducted superstar who went from “Love Me Like You Mean It” to Covergirl campaigns, Pantene commercials and now a coach on NBC’s The Voice for Season 27. She’s collaborated with The Chainsmokers, Noah Kahan and Kenny Chesney — who helped launch her career with “Half of My Hometown.” She wrapped her first headlining arena tour earlier this year, including a stop at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center back in April.

Why This Show Is a Big Deal for New York Fans

This is currently her only scheduled New York date on the calendar. So if you’re a Kelsea fan and you live anywhere near Central New York, the Southern Tier or even the Mohawk Valley, you may want to grab those tickets fast and make a mini road trip of it.

The Dick’s Open has a history of pulling huge names. Past headliners have included Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, Zac Brown Band, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney himself. For full details and updates, go here.

