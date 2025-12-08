The best Christmas tree in the country is shining right here in New York—but not where you might expect.

Forget the massive evergreen in the heart of Manhattan. This year’s top tree isn’t standing in Rockefeller Center at all. Instead, it’s perched proudly in Rochester, built not from branches and pine needles, but from hundreds of stacked beer kegs glowing with thousands of twinkling lights.

532 empty beer kegs are stacked with perfect precision, wrapped in 25,000 sparkling lights, towering proudly outside the Genesee Brew House. It’s the kind of display that makes you stop mid-stride, pull out your phone, and say, “Okay… THAT is cool.”

The Keg Tree a Star

The Keg Tree is now a national star.

Newsweek named it one of the best Christmas trees in the entire country—an especially fun honor considering it’s technically not a tree at all.

Readers loved it so much, they voted it all the way to #1. Even the iconic Rockefeller Center tree, with all its international fame, landed at #5 this year.

"More than a photo op, it's a symbol of resilience and pride for a city that knows how to work hard and celebrate together."

The accolades don’t stop there—the Keg Tree is also in the running for one of the country’s top public holiday light displays in USA Today.

Not bad for a structure made entirely of beer kegs.

How it All began

The tradition started back in 2013, took a brief break during 2020, and has grown into one of the region’s most beloved winter attractions.

The tree will stay lit through early January, giving locals and visitors plenty of time to stop by, snap some photos, and soak in the glow.

Whether you’re a beer lover, a holiday-lights chaser, or someone who just appreciates a little creativity, the Genesee Keg Tree is absolutely worth the trip this season.