Oh Christmas Tree How Lovely Are Your Kegs Shining Bright in New York

Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How lovely are your kegs.

The famous Genesee Brewery Keg tree is up for the holiday season. Crews worked to stack 532 empty beer kegs and string 25,000 lights for the official keg lighting ceremony at the Genesee Brew House.

The tradition of Genesee Brewery putting up the Keg Tree in Rochester began in 2013. It's been erected every year but 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The tree will be lit through early January for all to enjoy.

Photo Credit - John Kucko

Jameson Tree at Shamrock Jack's Irish Pub

The Brew House isn't the only place in New York with an unusual tree. Shamrock Jack’s Irish Pub in Irondequoit, New York puts up a Jameson Tree every year.

The tree consists of approximately 800 empty Jameson Irish Whiskey bottles and a couple of thousand lights.

The tree is dedicated to Roz, a former employee who passed away in 2020. "She would decorate the pub each holiday season and started collecting bottles a few years ago in hopes of building this tree," said John Kucko.

Roz's co-workers made it happen a few Christmases ago and this holiday season they kept the tradition alive.

Photo Credit - Shamrock Jack's Irish Pub

Saranac Keg Tree

Now if we could just get FX Matt Brewery to create their own Saranac tree.

Lord knows they have plenty of room for not only the tree but the official light party too - right in the new Biergarten or in the same place thousands gather after the Boilermaker road race.

Christmas Light Displays

There are plenty of light displays to enjoy with the family during the holidays. From a walk through the Adirondacks or a drive through the forest, to lights on the lake and the longest display in the world, there's something for everyone.

