More Than 1.5 Million Pounds of Meat & Poultry Recalled Over Storage Concerns

If you've got hot dogs, bacon, sausage, or deli meat in your refrigerator, you might want to take a closer look at the labels.

More than 1.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products are being recalled because they may not have been kept at safe temperatures during storage.

The recall involves Kayem Foods Inc., based in Chelsea, Massachusetts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) warns that the affected products could pose a serious health risk.

What Products Are Included in the Recall?

The recall covers approximately 1,584,361 pounds of fully cooked meat and poultry products, including hot dogs, bacon, sausage, turkey breasts, hams, and other ready-to-eat meats sold under various brands.

The products were shipped to retail stores and food service locations across the country.

According to federal officials, the problem came to light after a customer complained about receiving products that were warm when delivered on October 1. An investigation found that the products had been stored in a warehouse cooler that experienced temperature fluctuations.

Get our free mobile app

Brands Included in the Meat Recall

Kayem – Hot dogs, bacon, deli meats and other meat products

– Hot dogs, bacon, deli meats and other meat products Al Fresco – Chicken sausage and other poultry products

– Chicken sausage and other poultry products Deutschmacher – Various ready-to-eat meat products

– Various ready-to-eat meat products Essem – Deli meats and other products

– Deli meats and other products Genoa – Ham and other meat products

– Ham and other meat products Jordan's – Various meat products

– Various meat products McKenzie – Bacon and other meat products

– Bacon and other meat products Triple M – Ready-to-eat meat products

– Ready-to-eat meat products Winnisimmet – Various meat and poultry products

What to Check on the Packaging

The affected products were produced between March 31 and October 7, 2026. Look for one of these establishment numbers inside the USDA mark of inspection:

EST. M/P 7839

EST. P 20935A

EST. M 9520

What Should You Do if You Have Recalled Products?

If you find a product that matches the recall, don't eat it. Throw the product away or return it to the place where it was purchased for a refund.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness connected to the recalled products as of the announcement. However, improper storage temperatures can allow harmful bacteria to grow, even in fully cooked foods.

Anyone concerned that they may have become ill after eating an affected product should contact their healthcare provider.

For questions about the recall, Kayem Foods customer service can be reached at 800-426-6100, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 AM to 4 PM, or by email at info@kayem.com.

It's worth taking a few minutes to check those packages before making your next sandwich or firing up the grill. With so many products involved, a quick look at the recall list could help keep your next meal from becoming a food safety concern.