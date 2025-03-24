Second Country Concert Added to New York State Fair Lineup

More country is coming to the Great New York State Fair.

Another act from Nashville will join Maddie & Tae, along with 6 others that have been announced for the fair this summer.

Kameron Marlowe

Kameron Marlowe has toured with Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen, and the record holder for biggest crowd at the NYS Fair - Lainey Wilson.

“One of the best things about The Great New York State Fair is the variety of entertainment that we’re able to bring to Chevy Court and Suburban Park,” said Fair Director Julie LaFave. “Whether you’re looking for star power or breakout artists like Kameron Marlowe, we provide fairgoers with countless opportunities to create lasting memories, hear their favorites, and see the next generation of stars all at once.”

Marlowe will perform at Chevy Court on Saturday, August 23 at 6 PM.

Free Fair Concerts

39 national recording acts performed in Chevy Court and Suburban Park in 2024.

The highlight came from country star Megan Moroney, who nearly toppled Lainey Wilson’s record of the biggest crowd. 47,000 fans packed Suburban Park for the show – the second largest concert ever.

Who will be part of the massive lineup this year? Only time will tell.

2025 NYS Fair

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

All concerts inside Chevy Court and Suburban Park are free with you $8 admission ticket. Unless the ticket prices go up again this year.

See the lineup (so far) this summer.

