A fast-moving but intense storm ripped through Central New York, leaving a trail of destruction that stretched across multiple towns and villages.

High winds, torrential rain, and lightning strikes knocked out power to thousands of residents, downed trees and power lines, and left streets underwater in some areas.

Emergency crews have been working through the night and into the morning to assess damage, clear debris, and begin restoring service.

Power Outages & Flooding

In several towns, entire streets were blocked by fallen limbs, and utility poles were snapped in half. Flash flooding was reported in low-lying areas, where drainage systems were overwhelmed by the sheer volume of rain.

Did a tornado touch down? Was it a microburst? Or just one heck of a storm? We'll have to wait for the National Weather Service to confirm.

Check Power Outages

You can report an outage or check restoration times on National Grid's Outage Map.

National Grid reminds customers that restoration times are estimated.

Immediately after a storm, restoration times on National Grid’s Outage Central site may be listed as “assessing conditions.” That’s because safety hazards, such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires, must be cleared away so infrastructure damage can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed.

It's normal for outage numbers and ETRs to fluctuate. The numbers can fluctuate as an ongoing storm causes new outages and/or as we de-energize lines to ensure safe conditions for repairs and restoration. Additionally, new outages may occur that are unrelated to storm-related outages.

Outage Central Reminder: Our Outage Central page shows the estimated time of restoration for entire communities and reflects the estimated time for the last customer in that community to have power restored. The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into our Report or Check an Outage page.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

