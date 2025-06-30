Here's your weekly road construction report from the New York State Department of Transportation for the week starting Monday, June 30th.

Whether you're commuting or heading out for 4th of July fun, be prepared for detours, lane closures, and a little extra travel time in the following areas. For real-time updates, detour maps, and alerts, visit 511ny.org before hitting the road:

Oneida County Construction 4th Of July Week 2025

Utica

– Burrstone Road/Champlin Ave/French Road: Expect lane closures at all legs of the intersection, plus a full closure of the entrance/exit to Utica University via Burrstone Road.

- Over on I-90, the bridge over North Genesee Street is undergoing work. Southbound traffic heading toward downtown Utica will be detoured via Genesee Street North → Riverside Drive → Genesee Street South.

Boonville

– Route 12D, Route 294, Route 46 & Schuyler Street: Crews will be doing drainage repairs, excavation, pavement fixes, and sidewalk work. Lane closures and flaggers will be in place.

Clinton

– Route 12B & Route 412: Major curb, sidewalk, and drainage work continues, including waterline repairs. Expect lane closures and long-term shifts, especially near McDonald's and Oriskany Creek.

Waterville

– Route 12: Lane closures in both directions between Putnam and Daytonville Road for drainage and pavement work.

READ MORE: Ultimate 4th Of July 2025 Fireworks Across Upstate New York

Sangerfield

– Route 20: Lane closures expected for curb removal and drainage structure replacements between Brothertown and Beaver Creek Road.

Augusta

– Route 26: A full road closure is in effect between Munz Road and Oliver/Griffiths Road. A signed detour is in place using Route 26 → College Hill Road → Route 233 → Route 12B → back to Route 26.

Whitesboro

– Route 69: Expect lane closures and shifts in both directions near the I-90 bridge construction zone.

Deerfield

– Route 8 over Route 12: Lane closures will affect Route 12 both ways due to bridge painting.

READ MORE: To CNY Residents Who Think Pie Is Acceptable At Cookouts

Rome

– Erie Blvd West (James St to George St): Surveying and zone setup are underway—no traffic impact (yet!).

New Hartford

– Middlesettlement Road:

Lane closures with flaggers for sanitary sewer work between The Meadows and Seneca Turnpike.

Herkimer County Construction 4th Of July Week 2025

Webb

– Route 28: Culvert replacement work means lane closures in both directions between Old Route 28 and Tamarack Lake Road. A temporary signal is in place.

Frankfort

– West Main Street: Closed between Cemetery and Mill Street. Eastbound traffic detours via Route 5S east; westbound traffic detours from Ilion to Route 5S west and Cemetery Street north.

Herkimer

– Route 28: Bridge replacement near the I-90 exit means flaggers and lane closures in both directions between the exit and Marginal Road.

READ MORE: These Songs Belong on Every Fourth of July BBQ Playlist

Schuyler

– Route 5: A westbound lane shift is in place between Elmwood and Windfall Roads for work near Drive-In Road.

Dolgeville

– Route 167: Full closure between Route 29 and Elm Street due to sewer main replacements. A signed detour is posted.

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams