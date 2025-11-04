Human Remains Found in Central New York Confirmed as Man Missing Since 2012

After more than a decade, the mystery surrounding one man's disappearance has finally been answered, though in the saddest of ways.

John T. Humphrey, a U.S. Army veteran, had been missing since June 2, 2012, when he was last seen walking along State Route 104 near the New Haven Fire Department after leaving his home in Scriba.

On September 1, 2025, a property owner clearing a trail on his wooded land at 451 Darrow Road in New Haven made a grim discovery — what appeared to be human remains.

DNA Testing Confirms Identity

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded, and DNA testing later confirmed that the remains belonged to Humphrey, who was born on November 21, 1963.

At 48, Humphrey vanished without a trace, despite countless searches and public pleas over the years. His family never stopped hoping for answers, and now, though the circumstances are still being examined, they finally have confirmation of what happened.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play at this time, but the official cause of death hasn’t been determined yet.

Painful Sense of Closure After 13+ Years

The New York State Police expressed their condolences to the Humphrey family and thanked everyone — from residents to partner agencies — who helped in the search over the years.

For his family, friends, and community, this discovery brings a painful sense of closure after more than 13 years of uncertainty.

Even after all this time, the hope for answers never dies, and finally, John T. Humphrey’s story, at least in part, has reached its conclusion.