Another National Chain Shutters Stores, Including One in New York
The past few years have been brutal for restaurants and businesses across the country. Many well-known chains have been forced to close stores or shut down all together, and yet another is joining the list.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, LL Flooring, Big Lots, Walgreens, and even Remington Arms in Ilion have all closed up after using the B word in 2024.
JoAnn Fabric Closing Stores
JoAnn Fabric, a company that began in Ohio in 1948 and grew to over 800 locations, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy but exited the filing a month later last March.
Despite avoiding bankruptcy, stores are still being closed. And more are being shut down, including one in New York.
The Empire State is home to 22 JoAnn Fabric locations, three in Central New York. One in Fayetteville, another in Clay, and the third is in the New Hartford Shopping Center.
Ithaca JoAnn Fabric Closing
The New York store on the chopping block is the Ithaca Joanne Fabric location. There's no word on the closing date but it sounds like it'll be weeks not months.
The three Central New York stores are safe...for now. But will they stay that way? Only time will tell.
