Love truly took center stage at the Jessie Murph concert at the New York State Fair. Amid the pulsing lights, thumping beats, and the cheers of an enthusiastic crowd, a very special moment unfolded: Brian and Kara got engaged in front of nearly 50,000 fans at Suburban Park.

The engagement was a highlight in a night already destined for the record books, as Jessie Murph drew an estimated 49,000 attendees, making it the second-largest audience in New York State Fair music history, according to Syracuse.com. That beats Megan Moroney who now falls to the third highest concert.

Lainey Wilson’s 2023 performance holds the title of the biggest concert, with 53,200 fans.

Two Proposals

The proposal was met with an eruption of applause and cheers from the massive audience, a moment so magical it felt as though the music and the crowd themselves were celebrating along with Brian and Kara.

Fairgoers shared the excitement, and social media quickly lit up with photos and videos of the couple, rings sparkling under the stage lights. One attendee, Allyianiya Madyison, added to the romantic atmosphere, revealing that her mother also got proposed to at the show, proving that love was truly in the air.

"May your journey together be filled with endless love, laughter, and traditions that bring you back to the Fair year after year," the fair shared on social media.

Special Night for All

Between the record-breaking crowd, the unforgettable music, and the multiple proposals, the night was more than a concert—it was a celebration of love in all its forms.

For Brian and Kara, and many others, the Fair will forever hold a special place in their hearts, a memory marked by music, joy, and romance under the New York sky.

The New York State Fair runs through Labor Day Monday.

