Jelly Roll Launching 2023 Summer Tour, With 1 Stop in Upstate New York

No need for a favor, you now have a chance to see this rising country artist as he makes his way to Upstate New York.

It's official, he finally has his own headlining tour. Jelly Roll is grateful to announce his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour, something his fans have been waiting for. The tour includes 48 dates, kicking off on July 28th and wrapping up on October 14th.

He won't be traveling alone. Jelly Roll has a number of other artists joining him along the way, but most only on select dates. They include Ashley McBryde, Chase Rice, Elle King, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, and Yelawolf.

If the excitement around his tour wasn't enough, he's also planning a stop in New York.

Clear your schedule, this "Son of a Sinner" is coming to the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center on August 3rd. He'll be joined by Merkules & Struggle Jennings.

Unfortunately for country fans, we are just missing out on a gold mine of a show. August 3rd marks the last date for Merkules on the tour... and ONE DAY before Elle King's stretch begins. Regardless, it'll still be a show to remember.

Jelly Roll

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY

When: August 3rd, 2023

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10am. If you sign up ahead of time on his website, you can join his Artist Presale on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10am.

Though he's labeled as a Hip-Hop/Rap artist, his two hit songs on country radio still consider him to be a cross-over country artist too. With that being said, he's currently only the second country act in Darien Lakes Summer 2023 lineup.

Luke Bryan

Where: Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Center, NY

When: June 16th, 2023

No surprise Luke Bryan is launching yet another summer tour. His Country on Tour 2023 has him coming once again to Upstate New York, making a stop in Darien Lake.

Tickets are still available for his show. You can get them online at Live Nation's website.

