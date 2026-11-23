Laughter wasn't the only thing on the menu at the Stanley Theatre on Friday night.

Comedian and Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brought a whole lot of fun to fans in Central New York, part of the Inappropriate Contact tour.

During the show, Dunham took to his social media with a Facebook Live showcasing the history of The Stanley Theatre and made sure fans around the world knew how much pride we take in our food.

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Caleb and Allison, owners of Ancora!, got to introduce Dunham to everything from riggies to greens.

A Taste Of Utica

The last time Jeff Dunham took the stage in Utica was the 2008 Spark of Insanity tour which stopped at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

Dunham had a bunch of questions for Caleb and Allison who say they messaged the tour management group prior to the show to invite Jeff in for a meal. When they received no response, they decided to bring the meal to Jeff.

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Jeff learned a lot about the two and even found out more than he asked for.

When it came to the food, Jeff had a few one-liners of his own.

The first dish Caleb and Allison shared was tomato pie. And since Ancora! doesn't serve this dish, they made sure they gave credit to the real makers, Francos Pizza.

Jeff's reaction? "It's Just a pizza".

How about a drink to wash all the food down. That would be a Utica Club. Jeff said "I hope it aged well" referring to the first beer sold after prohibition.

You can watch for yourself.

The History Of Ancora!

While Caleb and Allison have been owners of Ancora! since January of 2026 the restaurant has been around for decades.

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Opened in the late 2010s right next to The Stanley Theatre, Ancora! was created as part of downtown Utica's revitalization.

It pairs an upscale-casual Italian gastropub menu and pre-show convenience with local staples like chicken riggies and Utica greens.

What's something you wish Jeff Dunham would have sampled?