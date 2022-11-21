Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media

Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year.

The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.

Pennsylvania Snow Bank

It happened one state over in Pennsylvania. And it was at the end of last winter not the beginning of this one.

Back in February winter storm Orlena hit the Northeast. Amy Pentz posted the viral picture on Facebook, with many questioning whether or not it's real. "It's real," said Pentz. "Not sure how."

Photo Credit - Amy Pentz via Facebook Photo Credit - Amy Pentz via Facebook loading...

Snowbank Tradition

The Jeep was supposed to be in the snowbank. It was all part of a joke pulled off by Marion Auction in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. They actually do it every year after a big snowstorm. It's usually accompanied by a 'Don't Text and Drive' sign but an employee told The Drive, they skipped that part. That could be why this is the first time it's gone viral.

The lack of signage had many people thinking someone really drove into the snowbank. Some even notified the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Employees at the auction house loaded the Jeep deep into the snow pile, covered it to make it stay, and just sat back and watched the world wonder how the heck it happened.

Brilliant marketing plan! Too bad the latest blast from Old Man Winter wasn't a little further south. They could've started the tradition early this year.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.