A Whole Lot of Snow Fell Across New York

New York got absolutely walloped by snow, with many communities waking up to totals that landed right around — or well above — a foot. From the Southern Tier and Central New York to the Hudson Valley and into the New York City suburbs, this storm made sure nobody escaped with just a light dusting.

In a lot of places, it wasn’t a question of whether you needed to shovel… it was how many times you were going to have to do it.

Polly/TSM Polly/TSM loading...

Central New York Took a Solid Hit

A big chunk of Central New York woke up to just over half a foot to nearly a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

In Oneida County, Maynard measured 8.0 inches, while Vernon and Knoxboro both came in at 7.5 inches. Camden wasn’t far behind with 6.5 inches. Over in Madison County, Oneida picked up 8.5 inches, and Hamilton reported 7.5 inches.

Get our free mobile app

Herkimer County had a little less to shovel compared to some neighbors, with Irish Settlement measuring 6.0 inches. Onondaga County saw higher totals in CNY, with Otisco leading locally at 11.5 inches — a reminder that lake-effect magic can still sneak into the mix.

READ MORE: CNY School Closings

Southern Tier and Central Counties: Foot-of-Snow Territory

Farther south, the totals jumped fast.

Broome County was buried under widespread double digits. Johnson City led with 11.2 inches. Tioga County wasn’t messing around either. Waverly reported 11.8 inches, and Apalachin ranged from 10 to 11 inches.

Chenango and Delaware counties joined the foot-plus club. Norwich hit 12.0 inches. Hancock topped that with 12.5 inches. Otsego County posted some of the higher upstate totals, with Gilbertsville leading at 13.0 inches and several nearby towns between 11 and 12.5 inches.

Credit - Mario Tama/Getty Images Credit - Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

The Hudson Valley and Capital Region Crank It Up

Snowfall totals climbed even higher moving east.

Greene County’s Greenville Center was buried under 14.5 inches, with Haines Falls close behind at 13.0 inches. Sand Lake in Rensselaer County measured 12.5 inches, while Esopus in Ulster County picked up 12.0 inches.

Downstate wasn’t spared either. Centre Island on Long Island reported 15.3 inches. Washington Heights in Manhattan measured 14.9 inches, and Central Park still managed a very respectable 11.4 inches.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

And Now… The Biggest Snowfall in New York

After all that, the snow crown didn’t go to Central New York or the Southern Tier.

The biggest total in the state was reported in Rockland County.

New City topped the list with a massive 17.6 inches of snow.

Right behind it was Greenwood Lake in Orange County with 17.5 inches, followed closely by Somers in Westchester County at 17.0 inches.

liveslow/Getty Images liveslow/Getty Images loading...

Bottom Line

A lot of New York will spend the day shoveling between 6 and 12 inches of snow, but the lower Hudson Valley will walk away with the real bragging rights.

If this storm were a competition, Rockland County took gold — and everyone else took sore arms, empty salt buckets, and a very long driveway workout.

Another Storm on the Way

The Snow isn't not done yet — another significant lake effect event is headed to New York.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in place for parts of central and northern New York starting Tuesday morning and continuing through Thursday evening. That means heavy snow bands developing off Lake Ontario will repeatedly swing inland and dump snow in narrow but intense stretches.

In the heaviest bands, the NWS says 1–2 feet of additional snow is possible, especially across Oswego County. Far northern Cayuga, southern Jefferson, and far western Lewis counties could still pick up 8–14+ inches.