Trail of 7000 Carved Pumpkins in New York Has New Surprises for 20th Year
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York.
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is back for 2024, celebrating it's 20th anniversary with lots of new surprises in store.
2 Million Visitors
More than 2 million people have marveled at the thousands of illuminated hand carved pumpkins since The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze began in 2005. The festival features larger-than-life creations, along with synchronized lighting, and a Halloween soundtrack to celebrate the season.
READ MORE: Spend Halloween at NY Hotel So Haunted You Need to Sign Waiver
The annual event is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state lighting up two magical locations with something new at each one.
Two Blaze Locations
Stroll through an 18th-century landscape and discover a breathtaking display of more than 7,000 jack o’ lanterns designed and hand-carved at the historic Van Cortlandt Manor in the Hudson Valley or at Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Long Island.
READ MORE: Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
Blaze: Hudson Valley at Van Cortlandt Manor
Blaze in the Hudson Valley is located on the grounds of an 18th-century estate on the banks of the Croton River in Westchester, County.
Wander through the heritage gardens filled with hand-carved jack-o-lanterns, past the brick ferry house, where you can see a glimpse of the Headless Horseman, and the light show at the manor house. Be sure to check out the new "pumpkin-ified" classic movie monsters on the trail.
READ MORE: One Place in New York So Haunted Even Goats Are Fainting
Be sure to enjoy the new VIP experience -The Gourd and Goblet Tavern. It's a speakeasy set in an 18th-century inn, with drinks, treats and lots of Halloween décor.
September 13 - November 17
Blaze: Long Island at Old Bethpage Village
A 209-acre living museum village in Nassau County is the home of Long Island’s Jack O Lantern Blaze.
READ MORE: 7 Most Haunted Places in New York to Scare You to Death
Stroll the pumpkin trail, past 19th-century buildings, and through historic barns, to find yourself immersed in a fall wonderland . You'll meet new local legends in the Hall of Fame and be awed by a pumpkin Ferris wheel.
October 4 - November 3
1000 Volunteers
The huge spectacular takes more than 1,000 volunteers to scoop, carve, and light the pumpkins that can be viewed and heard with original music playing throughout the trail.
READ MORE: Forbidden Haunted Underground New York Cave Is a Halloween Must
Proceeds Help Community
All proceeds from the Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze support the programs of Historic Hudson Valley, a non-profit education organization.
Tickets must be pre-purchased for a specific day and time at PumpkinBlaze.org.
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
15 Ways To Use Pumpkins
Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone