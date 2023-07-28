Jack O Lantern Blaze Gets Bigger & Better for 2023 Halloween Season

A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York. This fall it'll be bigger than ever before.

The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is back for 2023 with 54 nights of Halloween fun and more pumpkins, lights, and special effects.

We're talking more pumpkin power, more lights, more special effects, and some truly spectacular new displays. Mark your calendars now to teleport through the Pumpkin Portal this fall!

Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography loading...

2 Million Visitors

More than 2 million people have marveled at the thousands of illuminated hand carved pumpkins since 2005. The festival features larger-than-life installations, along with synchronized lighting, and an all-original soundtrack to celebrate the Halloween season.

The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state lighting up two magical locations.

2017 Blaze Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography loading...

Two Blaze Locations

Stroll through an 18th-century landscape and discover a breathtaking display of more than 7,000 jack o’ lanterns, with synchronized lighting and music, all designed and hand-carved at the historic Van Cortlandt Manor in the Hudson Valley or at Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Long Island.

Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography Photo Credit - Tom Nycz Photography loading...

Blaze: Hudson Valley at Van Cortlandt Manor

Blaze in the Hudson Valley is located on the grounds of an 18th-century estate on the banks of the Croton River in Westchester, County. Wander through the heritage gardens filled with hand-carved jack o’lanterns, past the brick ferry house, where you can see a glimpse of the Headless Horseman, and the light show at the manor house.

Blaze: Hudson Valley

September: 15-17, 22-24, 27-30

October: 1-31

November: 1-5, 8-12, 17-19

Credit - Tom Nycz Credit - Tom Nycz loading...

Blaze: Long Island at Old Bethpage Village

A 209-acre living museum village in Nassau County is the home of Long Island’s Jack O Lantern Blaze. Stroll the pumpkin trail, past 19th-century buildings, and through historic barns, to find yourself immersed in a fall wonderland with more than 7,000 hand-carved jack o’lanterns.

Blaze: Long Island

September: 22-24, 29-30

October: 1, 6-15, 18-22, 25-31

November: 3-5

Credit - Tom Nycz Credit - Tom Nycz loading...

1000 Volunteers

The huge spectacular takes more than 1,000 volunteers to scoop, carve, and light the pumpkins that can be viewed and heard with original music playing throughout the trail.

Photo Credit: Tom Nycz Photography Photo Credit: Tom Nycz Photography loading...

Proceeds Help Community

All proceeds from the Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze support the programs of Historic Hudson Valley, a non-profit education organization.

Tickets must be pre-purchased for a specific day and time at PumpkinBlaze.org.

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall.

Before Fall, Have a Summer Adventure or Two in New York State