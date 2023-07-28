Jack O Lantern Blaze Gets Bigger & Better for 2023 Halloween Season
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York. This fall it'll be bigger than ever before.
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is back for 2023 with 54 nights of Halloween fun and more pumpkins, lights, and special effects.
We're talking more pumpkin power, more lights, more special effects, and some truly spectacular new displays. Mark your calendars now to teleport through the Pumpkin Portal this fall!
2 Million Visitors
More than 2 million people have marveled at the thousands of illuminated hand carved pumpkins since 2005. The festival features larger-than-life installations, along with synchronized lighting, and an all-original soundtrack to celebrate the Halloween season.
The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state lighting up two magical locations.
Two Blaze Locations
Stroll through an 18th-century landscape and discover a breathtaking display of more than 7,000 jack o’ lanterns, with synchronized lighting and music, all designed and hand-carved at the historic Van Cortlandt Manor in the Hudson Valley or at Old Bethpage Village Restoration on Long Island.
Blaze: Hudson Valley at Van Cortlandt Manor
Blaze in the Hudson Valley is located on the grounds of an 18th-century estate on the banks of the Croton River in Westchester, County. Wander through the heritage gardens filled with hand-carved jack o’lanterns, past the brick ferry house, where you can see a glimpse of the Headless Horseman, and the light show at the manor house.
Blaze: Hudson Valley
September: 15-17, 22-24, 27-30
October: 1-31
November: 1-5, 8-12, 17-19
Blaze: Long Island at Old Bethpage Village
A 209-acre living museum village in Nassau County is the home of Long Island’s Jack O Lantern Blaze. Stroll the pumpkin trail, past 19th-century buildings, and through historic barns, to find yourself immersed in a fall wonderland with more than 7,000 hand-carved jack o’lanterns.
Blaze: Long Island
September: 22-24, 29-30
October: 1, 6-15, 18-22, 25-31
November: 3-5
1000 Volunteers
The huge spectacular takes more than 1,000 volunteers to scoop, carve, and light the pumpkins that can be viewed and heard with original music playing throughout the trail.
Proceeds Help Community
All proceeds from the Great Jack-O-Lantern Blaze support the programs of Historic Hudson Valley, a non-profit education organization.
Tickets must be pre-purchased for a specific day and time at PumpkinBlaze.org.