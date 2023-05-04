It’s Official! Ticket & Parking Prices Increase at New York State Fair

It's going to cost you more to attend the New York State Fair this summer. But not as much as it did 4 years ago.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed an increase to admission and parking prices at the State Fair back in February. The hike was included in the state budget, which passed on May 1.

Ticket Increase

Ticket prices will go from $3 to $6 and parking increases from $5 to $10. Prices had been lowered during the coronavirus pandemic from what they'd been since 2005 - $6 in advance and $10 at the gate. So, in comparison $6 is still cheaper than the $10 it was before COVID hit.

New Suburban Park Stage

There are lots of things to see and do at this year's New York State Fair, including a change to the largest stage at the fairgrounds.

Say goodbye to Chevy Park. The old Experience Stage will now be called Suburban Park. It'll feature a pond and first come, first serve Adirondack chair seating to provide a casual park-like setting for concerts. It has a different vibe than Chevy Court which is closer to the Main Gate.

Free Suburban Park Concerts

Thursday, August 24: Theory of a Deadman @ 8 PM

Saturday, August 26: George Thorogood and the Destroyers @ 8 PM

Monday, August 28: REO Speedwagon @ 8 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line @ 8 PM

Saturday, September, 2: Quinn XCII at 8 PM

Free Chevy Court Concerts

Wednesday, August, 23: Chubby Checker @ 1 PM

Thursday, August, 24: Quiet Riot @ 6 PM

Saturday, August 26: Peppa Pig Live! Peppa’s Pig Adventure @ 1 PM

Saturday, August 26: Julio Iglesias Jr. @ 6 PM

Sunday, August 27: The Prodigals @ 1 PM

Sunday, August 27: Matt Stell @ 6 PM

Monday, August, 28: Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone @ 1 PM

Monday, August, 28: Anne Wilson @ 6 PM

Tuesday, August, 29: Tommy James and the Shondells @ 1 PM

Tuesday, August 29: Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras @ 6 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Danielle Ponder @ 1 PM

Wednesday, August 30: Chapel Hart @ 6 PM

Monday, September 4: The High Kings @ 12 PM

New York State Fair

The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4. All concerts at Chevy Park and Chevy Court are free with your $6 fair admission.

Learn more at NYSFair.ny.gov.