If you've ever dreamed of owning your own private island here in Upstate New York, one is currently for sale. This island is located on Lake Bonaparte.

Where Is Lake Bonapare New York?

Tucked away in Lewis County, Lake Bonaparte is one of those hidden gems in Upstate New York. Believe it or not, it was named after Joseph Bonaparte. For those who don't know history, that's Napoleon’s older brother who actually lived near the lake in the early 1800s after fleeing Europe. He built a little retreat here, and while the lodge is long gone, the story definitely adds a fun twist to your weekend getaway or summer vacation.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR ISLAND FOR SALE PHOTOS

These days, Lake Bonaparte is a favorite spot for folks looking to relax, fish, boat, or just soak up some peaceful lake vibes. The water’s clear, the fishing’s great (think bass, pike, and trout), and the surrounding woods make it perfect for hiking or camping. Whether you're into the history or just want a quiet place to unplug, this lake has a little something for everyone.

READ MORE: Top Weekend Getaway Ideas

Where Is This Island For Sale?

The island is located right on Lake Bonaparte. It's known as Rock Island aka Beer Island to the locals:

"This is a deal of a lifetime!!!This island has 3 camps with electricity. Also in addition you will get another camp on the Mainland to use as your access point! Contact Dave at [hidden information] or Debbie at [hidden information]. Leave a message and we'll get back to you."

If you're interested in buying, it's current asking price is $650,000. You can learn more online here. Here's some photos:

Island For Sale In Upstate New York The island is located right on Lake Bonaparte. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler