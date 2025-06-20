New ‘Iron Man’ Figure Joins Famous Elephant In CNY Field
The iconic elephant sculpture in Central New York has a few new friends.
The elephant rose from the dead after being destroyed by Mother Nature last summer. It sat in a field in West Winfield for years.
The sculpture was brought to life by local artist Elizabeth Schoomaker, who spent months weaving her vision from 40 truckloads of wild grapevines. Battling rain, heat, cold, and wind, she turned her driveway into a studio, working tirelessly to create the stunning masterpiece.
Over the years, Schoomaker repaired damage to the fragile elephant, from humans and Mother Nature. "My work was never intended to be sat on or climbed for photos to share on social media."
New Elephant
The sculpture was intended as a roadside attraction, welcoming all to stop and cross the bridge for a closer look, which many did.
Storms knocked the elephant on its side last summer, leaving it damaged beyond repair—or so everyone thought.
But the elephant came back. Or at least, a stronger, sturdier version of it.
Reimagined to stand tall against both curious visitors and whatever Mother Nature throws its way.
New Iron Man
Now, a new addition stands proudly in the field. An 'Iron Man' sculpture, joins the rebuilt elephant as part of the growing display.
Tough, bold, and built to last, it’s ready to face the elements with superhero strength.
Look Don't Touch
If you want to stop for a few pictures, please remember you're on someone else's property to admire their work.
Look don't touch!
Be respectful and don't destroy the art. The rest of us want to enjoy it's beauty too.
Thank you Elizabeth for bringing the iconic elephant back and adding a few friends for all to see.
