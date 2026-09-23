Have One of These iPhones? You May Be Owed Money

If you bought a newer iPhone and expected some of those fancy Siri and Apple Intelligence features, check your phone—and maybe your email.

A $250 million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit involving Apple and certain iPhone models. The lawsuit alleges that people bought eligible iPhones expecting certain Siri Apple Intelligence features they didn't receive.

Apple denies the allegations and says it did nothing wrong.

Ulf Wittrock Ulf Wittrock

So, Who Could Get Money?

If you bought an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model, you could be eligible.

The phone must have been purchased new, not a resale, between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

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And this isn't one of those settlements where you get a coupon for 15 cents off your next phone.

People who submit a valid claim are expected to receive $25 per eligible device. Depending on how many valid claims are submitted, that amount could increase to as much as $95 per device.

Photo by Amanz on Unsplash Two iphones sitting side by side on a table

There's a Deadline

If you think you qualify, you have until December 21, 2026 to file a claim. You can check the official settlement website to see if you're eligible and submit a claim. You'll also need your iPhone's serial number, which you can find by going to Settings, General, and then About.

So if you have an iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or one of the eligible iPhone 16 models sitting in your pocket, this might be worth a few minutes of your time. You already paid for the phone. You might as well see if it owes you a little money back.