Investigation Continues Into Explosion at Abundant Life Fellowship Church

The investigation into the explosion at Abundant Life Fellowship Church on the 4930 block of State Route 12 in the Town of Boonville is still ongoing.

State Police say the blast appears to have been caused by a damaged propane line. Investigators believe the line was compromised after heavy snow caused the roof to slump.

Fire crews were inside the building, trying to locate the electrical panel to shut off power before addressing the propane leak, when the explosion occurred.

At the time of the blast, four people were in the basement. When the furnace kicked on, it ignited the propane. A firefighter who was on the first floor working to ventilate the building was thrown against a wall by the force of the explosion.

Five people were taken for medical treatment.

Currently being treated at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse are:

David Pritchard Jr., 60, Boonville Fire Chief, listed in fair condition.

Brandon Pitts, 43, pastor of the church, listed in fair condition.

Nicholas Amicucci, 43, Boonville Fire Department, listed in critical condition.

Richard Czajka, 71, Boonville Fire Department, listed in critical condition.

Allan Austin, 67, also with the Boonville Fire Department, was transported to Wynn Hospital in Utica.

The church suffered catastrophic damage and is considered a total loss.

At this time, there is no indication that this was criminal in nature. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to piece together exactly what happened.