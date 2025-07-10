If you're searching for the perfect summer night activity, and already have travel plans to New York City—here's something free, family-friendly, and totally unique.

The Intrepid Museum is bringing back its popular Free Movie Nights on the flight deck, and it’s every bit as magical as it sounds. Imagine settling in to watch a film as the sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline, all while sitting on the historic flight deck of a legendary aircraft carrier. That’s exactly what’s in store on Thursday, July 25th, and again on Thursday, August 22nd, when the museum hosts its Free Summer Movie Series, featuring open-captioned screenings and a truly unforgettable atmosphere.

What To Expect At Free Movie Nights

On July 25th, they’ll be showing James Cameron’s sci-fi classic The Abyss. That same night, the museum will also be hosting one of its Astronomy Nights, where visitors can take part in stargazing and space-themed activities. Then on August 22nd, get ready to relive your childhood during a screening of Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Key Times and Entry Details

Admission is completely free, but there are a few important things to know. The only area open to the public will be the flight deck—the rest of the museum remains closed during movie nights. Seating is first-come, first-served, and the event tends to fill up quickly, so getting there early is key. Doors open at 6PM, and close promptly at 8:30PM. Once you're in, re-entry is not permitted, so plan accordingly.

What To Bring

You're welcome to bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks, or grab something from the onsite concessions stand. Just leave the beer and wine at home—alcohol is not permitted. The movie starts at sunset, so kick back, relax, and enjoy the show under the stars.

