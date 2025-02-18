Massive Manufacturing Plant Collapses Under Weight of Snow in Central New York

A massive manufacturing plant has come down in Central New York under all the weight of the snow.

Roof collapses have been the norm over the last month with all the snow that has fallen. Barns, homes, and now the largest non-vertically integrated manufacturer of copper and copper-alloy wire products in the U.S.

The roof of International Wire in Williamstown came down in the morning of Tuesday, February 18.

Road Impassable

Brian Britton is in Williamstown and says thankfully everyone made it out safely before the building collapsed and there were no injuries. "Most roads are impassable with 4-5ft banks at the end of them."

International Wire serves customers all over the country and in Europe. The company was founded in 1885 and has continuously grown and expanded operations over the years.

Insight Dairy Collapse

Insight Dairy on Newville Road in Little Falls lost several cattle after their barn collapsed under the weight of the snow.

"Our hearts are broken because we just couldn’t save them all even with the efforts put forth by our farm team, family, and friends who showed up and pitched in," the owners shared on Facebook.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up in whiteout conditions, high winds, and frigid temperatures to help with clean-up efforts.

