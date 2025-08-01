Take a look inside the exciting new expansion at Point Place Casino in Central New York.

The gaming floor has doubled in size and now features 400 brand-new slot machines, with another 100 on the way.

There’s plenty of space for players to kick back, enjoy their favorite games, or try something new—all in a bigger, more comfortable setting.

Lounge & Café Transformations

One of the biggest transformations is the Fireside Lounge, which has been completely reimagined.

Guests can now relax in cozy seating arranged around a stunning 360-degree wood-burning fireplace. There’s also seating at the bar, where a new mixologist is shaking up creative craft cocktails alongside a classic lineup of beers, wines, and other drinks.

The Perfect Pour Café has been remodeled and expanded, and there’s now a brand-new Guest Services desk to make your visit even smoother.

More Changes & Additions Coming

The $50 million expansion continues, with a new retail store set to open this fall—and even more exciting additions on the way by the end of 2025.

A brand-new hotel

The Forest Grill, a casual, yet elevated, American grill-style restaurant

A new event space

An expanded Burgers of Madison County menu with breakfast offerings

Additional parking

Point Place Casino in Bridgeport is hosting a weekend-long party starting Friday, August 1. Festivities include live DJs, celebrity impersonator Reuben Castillo, fun photo opportunities, special gifts, and gaming promotions with chances to win big.

"We’re thrilled to share the first phase of our expansion with guests, especially because so many of these updates and new amenities were driven by their feedback,” said Jerry Marrello, Turning Stone Enterprises Vice President for Regional Casinos.

It’s the perfect way to experience the fresh new vibe and all the improvements at the casino.