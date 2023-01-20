Look Inside Creepy 2nd Floor of the Old JCPenny in Sangertown Square Mall

You remember shopping here all the time growing up... but what does it look like now?

JC Penney Profits Rise Getty Images loading...

What was once "the spot" to go shopping in the Sangertown Square Mall, is now barren and abandoned in the mall. Well, at least the upstairs is.

As part of their nationwide downsizing, JCPenny's made the decision to close their store in New Hartford back in September 2020. Many people remember walking into the store ahead of the big close and seeing everything for sale

TSM TSM loading...

And by everything, we mean EVERYTHING. From mannequins to bookshelves, JCPenny put a discounted price tag on every item in the building.

Recently, Strong Spa's has moved into the bottom floor of that wing. They've filled up the room with a variety of beautiful hot tubs, trying to bring new life back into the mall.

Though they plan to eventually expand into the upstairs of the wing, they currently have the escalators blocked off. Leaving us to question what's up there.

TSM TSM loading...

No need to wonder anymore... you can now see it for yourself. Wait until you see the offices, they are the creepiest!

Look Inside the Upstairs of the Old JCPenny's in Sangertown Square It's been a while since the JCPenny in New Hartford closed and cleared out of Sangertown Square. Strong Spas has officially moved into the bottom floor, but what's going on up the escalator?

Take a look and see how creepy the upstairs is for yourself.

Speaking of old and abandoned, how about the Great Northern Mall in Syracuse? Check this out!

Inside the Abandoned Great Northern Mall in Syracuse As of now, the plan is still to transform the Great Northern Mall into a "lifestyle center," but before that happens, we're able to take a virtual walk through its empty halls.

Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in North Syracuse Remember Ponderosa? They were famous for their DIY ice cream and tough steaks.

Keeping Memories of the Catskill Game Farm Alive! Look at These Photographs! There is perhaps no greater Baby Boomer memory for Upstate New York kids than a visit to the Catskill Game Farm. At one time, this special place was the largest family-run private zoo in America. It ran from 1933 to 2006.

Today it is still around in a fun and exciting fashion. Yes, today you can spend the night on the grounds of the original game farm and even stay in an original building of the theme park! It has been beautifully restored as a boutique Catskill Mountain inn , it is dripping in nostalgia, and it is awesome!

Look at the photographs below of both the "new" Catskill Game Farm inn , as well as some nostalgic 1950s and 1960s photographs of this wonderful place that we all remember so well.

And if you have memories to share of the Catskill Game Farm, please do so over on our Facebook page!