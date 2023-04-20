Injured Climber Airlifted After Falling 40 Feet on This Upstate NY Mountain

After suffering a serious injury, this mountain climber was grateful to be rescued as quickly as he was.

Recently, Forest Rangers were sent up north to Essex County following the report of a fallen climber. Injuries can happen at any time when hiking in the Adirondacks. But rangers always know a fast response is needed when they get a call from a mountain climber.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

At around 3:37pm, six rangers made it to the 23-year-old hiker at the Spider's Web climbing area in Keene. The man had fallen around 40 feet and landed on the ground, suffering "significant injuries". Based on their location and the hiker's status, they determined a hoist rescue was the best option to get him out safely.

State Police Sergeant Beck came in with the rescue helicopter, with the help of Ranger Balerno on-board. Meanwhile, the other rangers and members of the Keene Valley Fire Department Wilderness Rescue team stabilized the hiker and brought him to a safe place for the hoist.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

A litter was lowered from the helicopter, allowing the first responders to secure the man for the lift. He was then hoisted back up into the helicopter and flown to Marcy Field for further transport. Crews were out by 5:06pm.

Thinking about going hiking this weekend? Be sure to check out the DEC's Top 10 essentials to bring on your next hiking trip. It's always better to be safe than sorry.

