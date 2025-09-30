New Yorkers are being warned about a wave of scams targeting the state’s inflation refund checks.

Scammers are sending texts, making calls, sending emails, and even mailing letters claiming that residents need to provide “accurate payment information” to receive their refund.

Credit - NY Governor's Office

Tax Agencies Won't Ask for Personal Info

That's not true! The New York State Tax Department and the IRS will never call, text, or email asking for personal information like bank account numbers or Social Security details.

If you’re eligible for the inflation refund—meaning you filed a tax return, your income falls below the required thresholds, and no one else claimed you as a dependent—you don’t need to do anything.

The state has already started sending checks to more than 8.2 million households, and deliveries will continue through October and November. There’s no need to apply, sign up, or respond to any messages claiming otherwise.

How to stay safe:

Hang up if you get a threatening tax call.

Don’t meet anyone in person claiming to be a tax collector.

Never give personal info or click suspicious links in emails or texts.

Staying vigilant is the best way to avoid falling victim to a scam. By being cautious and informed, you can make sure your inflation refund reaches you safely without giving scammers an opening.

For details on eligibility and the refund process, visit ny.gov/inflationrefund.

If you’ve been scammed or received a suspicious email, call, or text, report it right away.