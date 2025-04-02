New Indoor Adult Waterpark Coming To Upstate New York?

Canva/TSM

One town in New York maybe just hit the jackpot. Will it be the home to an indoor adult waterpark and new casino by summer of 2025?

LakeGeorge.com reports that the 12 acres on Route 9L in Lake George will now be turned into Lake George’s Lucky Lagoon. Here's what you can expect from the brand new, 21+ attraction, plus more to be announced:

*The Lazy Jackpot: A lazy river that floats past slot machines you can swim up to and play.

*The Roulette Wheel: A giant spinning ride where riders sit in numbered seats, and a dealer calls out which numbers will be pelted by water guns.

*Poker Face Funhouse: A maze of mirrors, trick rooms, and hilarious situations where guests must keep a straight face to win.

*Blackjack Bumper Cars: Drivers crash into each other for points, aiming to get as close to 21 as possible.

*Cap off your visit at Ace’s Oasis, a tranquil spa zone offering private hot tubs and cocktail service—perfect for unwinding before cashing in your chips and heading home."

Any unused casino chips at the end of the visit can be cashed in for prizes, or used as discounts at the on-site cafe. So sounds amazing right? Is it too good to be true?

Wait- Is This Even Real?

According to LakeGeorge.com, this appears to have been an APRIL FOOLS JOKE. On Facebook, fans shared their disappointment with the prank:

Madlyn Lopke: "Okay this was the meanest April Fool’s ever!!! I was beyond excited to book months at a time."

Maybe this will develop some day, in another universe.

