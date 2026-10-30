Brown water appearing this weekend? The Village of Ilion Water Department will begin its routine fire hydrant flushing to improve overall water quality across several neighborhoods.

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Flushing operations will take place overnight from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am on three scheduled dates.

Officials say there is no boil water advisory,

Sunday, November 1

Maintenance covers South Ilion, Otsego St, Central Ave, Marina, Philip St, Frederick St, English St, Columbia Pkwy Area, High School Area, Benedict Ave, Armory St, High St, Forge Hill Dr, North/South Fourth and Third Aves, Second and First Aves, North Fifth Ave, Sixth and Seventh Aves, Prospect Ave, Second St, and Barringer Rd.

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Monday, November 2

Crews will work along Remington Ave, Hoefler Ave, Highland Ave, Park St, Beech St, Maple Pl, Spring St, E Main St, Hakes Rd, Hess Ave, Lester Ave, Elm St, Center St, Grove St, John St, West St, Morgan St, Mall Area, Hope St, 2nd St Ext, Massachusetts Ave, Miles Ave, Sunset Ave, Pennsylvania Ave, W Rand St, Vosburg St, Clark Pl, W Montgomery St, Shull St, W Prospect St, W Main St, W State St, Old Forge Rd, Upper Barringer Rd, Hidden Pond Rd, Applewood Dr, Ray St N/S, and Brook St.

Tuesday, November 3

Flushing wraps up across E/W Clark St, Catherine St, Cottage St, East St, E/W State St, E/W River St, W North St, Spruce St, Pine St, London Towers Area, Marshall Ave, Harriet Ave, George St, Woodland Ave, South Fifth Ave, Concord St, Newton St, and East Frankfort Area.

What To Look Out For

Officials note there is no boil water advisory, and the water supply is not contaminated.

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Residents are cautioned to check their water before doing laundry, avoid using hot water if cold water appears discolored, and consider storing drinking water beforehand. Questions can be directed to 315-895-7449.