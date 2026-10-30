If you're driving through Central New York and think you've stumbled onto the set of a monster movie, don't worry. You're probably just passing Christine McConnell's house.

She's taken Halloween decorating to a whole new level, transforming the front of her home into a giant, moving monster.

And this isn't your typical skeletons-on-the-lawn-and-a-few-inflatable-ghosts kind of Halloween display. This thing is seriously impressive.

A Halloween House Transformation Like No Other

Christine, who lives at the corner of Berringer and Main Street in Ilion, decided she wanted to "try something unusual with the front of the house." I'd say she accomplished that.

She's created an enormous 3D Monster House that looks like it's come straight out of a horror movie. It's built right into the front of the home, with features that actually move.

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As you approach the front door, you'll notice the monster's eyes, complete with smoke effects, and a giant mouth lined with frightening fangs.

It's almost like the house itself is alive and watching you walk up.

It's much less frightening during the day than it is at night, but just as impressive.

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Christine McConnell/YouTube Christine McConnell/YouTube

Ilion Has Some Serious Halloween Spirit

If you're in the area, you HAVE to check it out. You can also watch a video of the incredible transformation below.

Just remember, if you feel like something is watching you as you approach the front door, it probably is.

And whatever you do, don't let that giant monster scare you out of your Halloween candy.