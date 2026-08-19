In what seems to be a time of many business closures, one local business is doing the opposite.

READ MORE: An Ilion Staple Set To Close After 52 Years

Tailored Computer Care in Ilion is preparing to expand into a new location, bringing more options for customers.

Business Backstory

Tailored Computer Care, operated by owner Michael Taylor, began in 2010 while he was actively serving in the U.S. Army.

In April of 2025, the business moved into its current location at 55 Central Plaza in Ilion.

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Tailored Computer Care specializes in computer repairs, custom builds, data recovery, and phone and tablet repairs.

Taylor credits his business growth to staying local in any way possible.

He says, “We’re here to serve the community that’s building us."

facebook.com/TailoredComputerCare/ facebook.com/TailoredComputerCare/

New Location

So where is the business moving to? It'll continue to be a Central Plaza business, just a few doors away.

Starting September 1st, you'll find Tailored Computer Care in their brand-new home at 40 Central Plaza, Suite 4 in Ilion.

The new location is currently being renovated and remodeled and Taylor says equipment and inventory will be making their move over soon.

Owner Michael Taylor says current customers will continue to see business as usual.

facebook.com/TailoredComputerCare/ facebook.com/TailoredComputerCare/

What's In Store

More offerings are coming for customers to take advantage of.

Tailored Computer Care is planning an official Grand Re-Opening celebration later in September.

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More details will be available as the date gets closer, and customers can follow the progress on their social media.

Owners say they are thankful for the local community's continued support.