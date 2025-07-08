After years of wishful thinking, it’s officially happening—IKEA is coming to Central New York.

According to LocalSYR.com, the iconic Swedish home furnishings company confirmed plans to open a new store inside Destiny USA by fall 2025. This will be just the third IKEA location in New York State, joining Brooklyn and Long Island.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s coming

According to IKEA, the new store will take up 70,000 square feet inside the mall and will be “designed to inspire and provide solutions for a better life at home.” In simpler terms: You’ll be able to walk through fully furnished rooms, shop over 3,000 home accessory items, and browse a curated selection of about 75 small furniture pieces—think desks, chairs, side tables, and other apartment-friendly items.

What You’ll Find Inside IKEA Syracuse

Larger furniture items—like sofas, beds, and wardrobes—will still be available to order online. The good news- You’ll have the option to either pick up your order at the store (for free!) or have it delivered right to your home.

The Destiny USA location will offer a central planning area where customers can design and order home furnishing solutions with the help of the IKEA team. This is to offer assistance in arranging spaces like kitchens, bedrooms, and bathrooms, which may need a boost."

And yes, don’t worry—Swedish meatballs are on the menu. IKEA is bringing its signature food experience to the Syracuse store. That includes their famous meatballs (and plant balls), hot dogs, cinnamon buns, and more—available to enjoy on-site or to-go.

How To Shop IKEA Before the Store Opens

IKEA will also offer an As-is department, filled with gently used and discontinued items at reduced prices. It’s a smart way to save money while giving furniture a second life. Until the store officially opens, customers can still shop online and use IKEA’s temporary local pickup point at 4530 S. Steelway Boulevard in Liverpool.

