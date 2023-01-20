Icy Weather Brings Down Tree & Power Line in Central New York, Blocks Road

The latest round of winter weather is causing slippery road conditions along with several school delays and closings. The sleet and freezing rain are bringing down trees and power lines, causing spotted power outages.

Both a tree and power line are blocked in the road in the Ilion Gorge. Crews are on the scene but you should probably avoid the area and find another way around.

You can check on power outages in your area and estimated restoration times on the National Grid outage map.

The winter weather has a number of schools either delaying the start of classes or closing for the day.

There are a number of accidents all across Central New York. Be sure to give yourself extra time to get where you're doing today. The roads are slick.

