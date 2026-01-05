A Winter Surprise at Letchworth State Park

If you’re looking for a cool winter sight in Upstate New York, the ice volcano at Letchworth State Park is once again doing its thing.

Every winter, a fountain in front of the Glen Iris Inn keeps running even when temperatures drop below freezing. As the water sprays into the cold air, it freezes layer by layer, slowly forming what looks like a giant ice volcano. Nature does all the work — no special effects required.

How the Ice Volcano Forms

The ice volcano changes from year to year depending on how cold it gets and how long the fountain continues to spray. Some winters it grows taller and wider, while other years it stays more modest — but it’s always an eye-catching sight and a favorite spot for photos.

Get our free mobile app

Back in 2015, the ice volcano hit about 50 feet during a super cold spell — and photos from that year really show just how massive it can get.

Admire From a Safe Distance

If you plan to visit, keep in mind the ice volcano area is roped off for safety reasons. While it may look solid, ice can be unpredictable, so it’s best to enjoy it from behind the barriers.

READ MORE: 19 Things You Need to Experience During a NY Winter Before You Die

Make It a Full Winter Visit

The ice volcano is just one reason to visit Letchworth in winter. Snow-covered trails, frozen waterfalls, scenic overlooks, and opportunities for cross-country skiing make the park feel like a whole new place during the colder months.

Getting There in the Winter

Letchworth State Park is open daily, and winter access to the gorge and falls area is typically easiest through the Castile entrance.