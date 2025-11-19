You may have wandered through a corn maze, but have you ever tried an ice maze on a Christmas tree farm? That’s exactly what’s waiting for you at one Central New York farm.

This isn’t just any maze—it’s a frosty adventure perfect for families, friends, or anyone looking for a one-of-a-kind winter experience during the holiday season.

Imagine walking through shimmering walls of ice, sparkling under the lights as the evening sets in.

The Ice Maze Extravaganza

The Ice Maze Extravaganza is for three magical days only, starting the day after Thanksgiving at The Ice Farm in Jordan, New York.

It'll run from November 28 through the 30th from 9 AM to 8 PM on Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 5 PM, giving you plenty of time to explore, get a little chilly, and soak up the holiday magic.

Tickets are easy to grab at the farm—$10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, and free for little ones under 2 with a paid adult. And because no adventure is complete without snacks, hot cocoa, and popcorn will be available to warm you up.

Christmas Trees & Wreaths

The Ice Farm isn’t just about the maze. Starting the day after Thanksgiving through December 15, you can pick your own Christmas tree or hand-make custom-designed wreaths.

Owned and operated by world-class ice sculptor Stan Kolonko and his wife Lisa—who bought the farm in 2021—The Ice Farm is also known for stunning hand-carved ice sculptures for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, and more.

So bundle up, and get ready for a frosty adventure you won’t forget.

The Ice Maze on a Christmas tree farm—yes, it’s real, and it’s magical.