Lakes are Freezing! 4 Important Tips to Follow While Ice Fishing in NY

The ice is beginning to freeze over again in New York State, which means it's time to get back to ice fishing.

With winter being so inconsistent in New York, sometimes we run into a stretch where the water goes back and forth between being frozen or not. Regardless, it's important to be safe before walking onto a lake.

Photo by Glenna Haug on Unsplash Photo by Glenna Haug on Unsplash loading...

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has four tips to follow while ice fishing this year.

Check the Thickness

This is obviously one of the most important factors when going ice fishing. According to the DEC, four inches of clear, solid ice is a safe thickness to go out on.

How do you check? Use an auger or spud bar periodically as you make your way further onto the ice.

Dangerous Area: Thin Ice Bryan Sikora loading...

Avoid the Edges

It's best to stay away from ice near open water or around docks. This is typically where ice is the thinnest, increasing your chances of breaking through.

Bubblers are often used to prevent ice from forming around docks. This is good at preventing damage to the dock, but could be dangerous for anyone walking out on the lake.

Carry Ice Picks

This is huge in case of an emergency. You can take every step to prevent a breakthrough, but accidents still happen.

Having an ice safety pick will help you pull yourself out of the water if you fall in. They can be store-bought or homemade, both are great options to get you out.

Jim_Pintar Jim_Pintar loading...

Tell Someone Your Plans

Communication is extremely important before you go out on the ice. Let someone know you're going out to fish and also tell them when you plan on returning.

This will increase your chance of survival and being rescued if you do find yourself in an extreme situation.

Air-Breathing Fish That Eats Animals Found in Hudson Valley, New York An invasive fish from Asia that can live on land for days and uses its sharp teeth to eat animals has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York State.

Fisherman Gets Up Close Look at Majestic Moose in the Adirondacks

Creative New Yorker Takes Snow Sculpting to a Whole New Level Why build a snowman when you can build interactive snow sculptures? One New Yorker is taking playing in the snow to a whole new level.

See How The Girl Scout Cookie Options Have Changed Since 1912

Can You Remember Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie growing up?

As much as we enjoy Girl Scout Cookies in 2023, we often miss the ones that we used to love growing up. Have you heard of my personal favorite Girl Scout Cookies that are now retired?

Thanks-A-Lots Shortbread cookies are always a win. This Girl Scout Cookie was dipped in chocolate and it also had a friendly message on it. It had the words "Thank You" on it.



Ole Oles These powdered sugar cookies were delicious. They also had pecans and coconut mixed in and were reduced fat.

Lemon Chalet Creme This was one of my favorite lemon cookies to ever exist. How could a lemon sandwich cookie ever go wrong? The added cinnamon and ginger made it one of a kind.

Juliettes, I remember that these cookies were named after the founder of The Girl Scouts, Juliette Low. It reminded me of a chocolate turtle with its being covered in caramel, pecans and milk chocolate.

Ra Ra Raisens This was unlike your ordinary raisin cookie. This Girl Scout Cookie brought in oatmeal and yogurt chips with the raisins.

Savannah Smiles This Girl Scout Cookie knew how to put a smile on your face. They were lemon wedge cookies with powdered sugar.

Which Girl Scout Cookies Are Your Favorite?

I loved the Girl Scout Cookies that were discontinued but also enjoy the present day one as well.