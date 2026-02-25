Spring is Sneaking Into Central New York

Spring is trying to sneak into Central New York, even if the snowbanks still look like they could double as small mountains.

Some piles are so high that it might take until June for them to fully melt.

But if you look closely, you can start to feel it — the hint of warmer days, longer sunsets, and the excitement of ice cream and lakeside dining.

Nicky Doodles and Martha’s Dandee Creme Are Back

Nicky Doodles, the beloved ice cream shop, announced its opening date: March 14.

For anyone dreaming of sweet, creamy scoops while trudging through snowdrifts, the wait is almost over.

Biggest Cones in the State

Fans of Martha’s Dandee Creme will be happy to know their famous cones — so big it’ll probably take two hands, or even two people, to eat one — are also opening the same day.

Even if there are still signs of winter that linger, who says you can't eat ice cream with snow on the ground?

Harpoon Eddie’s Kicks Off Its 42nd Season

Harpoon Eddie’s is gearing up for its 42nd season in Sylvan Beach with plans to open on Friday, March 13.

Locals know that once Harpoon Eddie’s swings open, summer feels just a little closer, even if the sidewalks are still icy.

Signs of Spring Are Everywhere

So while the snowbanks may look intimidating and your car might still be buried under the last remnants of winter, there are plenty of signs that spring is on its way.

Ice cream shops, local eateries, and the smell of fresh openings are little reminders that warmer days are coming.

Grab your winter coat, maybe a friend or two, and start planning which cones, sundaes, or fries you’ll hit first — spring in Central New York is starting to taste delicious.