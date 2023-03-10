The countdown is on. Ice Cream shops are gearing up to start serving cool treats for the season. So even though it may not feel like it, at least it's beginning to LOOK like spring in Central New York. A few shops will start scooping this weekend.

Nicky Doodles - Verona, Rome

Nicky Doodles, the family-owned ice cream shop that began in 1998, will open for the season on Saturday, March 11 at both Rome and Verona locations. They are accepting job applications for the summer. Anyone interested can apply online at Nickydoodles.com.

Sam'z Eats & Sweets - Rome

Sam'z Eats and Sweets in Rome will join Nicky Doodles in opening Saturday, March 11. Dawn Zagurski started Sam’z Eats and Sweets on Turin Road in honor of her daughter Samantha.

The property was put on the market in 2021 with a promise to keep serving ice cream until it was sold.

Voss's BBQ - Yorkville

The long lines will soon begin at Voss's BBQ in Yorkville. One of the area's favorite BBQ and ice cream joints usually opens in mid-April.

If you've never been before, be sure to bring cash. They don't accept credit cards. Be sure to order a hot dog or two too. They have some of the best around.

Jeff Monaski, TSM Jeff Monaski, TSM loading...

Bonomo's Dari Creme - Clinton

Bonomo's Dari Creme is celebrating its 61st season in Clinton. But when will they open? The date is expected to be announced soon.

Applications are now being accepted if you want to scoop up delicious food this summer. Send a Facebook message or an email to apply.

Coneheads Ice Cream - Oneida

Coneheads will start serving ice cream in Oneida on Friday, April 7. It'll be their third season.

Kookie's Q - Utica

You don't have to wait for spring to arrive to enjoy Kookie's Q in Utica. It's open all year long and they even offer ice cream and food delivery.

The Ice Cream Factory - Chadwicks

The Ice Cream Factory in Chadwicks hasn't announced an opening date yet. But when they do open, you can relax with the CBD-infused lemonade or matcha green tea slushies added to the menu a few seasons ago.

Inside Scoop - Stittville

The Inside Scoop on State Route 365 in Stittville is counting down the days until when they can serve up frozen treats. Enjoy beer and wine ice cream or wine slushies that debuted a few seasons ago.

Roc-Star Ice Cream - Waterville

Roc-Star Ice Cream first opened in 2001, but it wasn't called Roc-Star until 2007. The ice cream and Eatery in Waterville doesn't usually start scooping up the ice cream until sometime in late April.

If you know an ice cream parlor that we missed, email Polly@BigFrog104.com to have it added to the list.

20 Sure Signs Spring is Near in CNY Spring isn't defined by the date on a calendar in central New York. Here's sure signs the season is near.

Unicorn & Lego Sundaes Part of Kid Inspired Menu at New CNY Ice Cream Parlor Check out all the tasty treats at Charlee's Ice Cream parlor, straight from the minds of 4 children.