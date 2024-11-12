Bumper cars on ice! It's a thing and there are plenty of options in New York State.

If you're not coordinated enough for skating or skiing? Ice Bumper Cars may be right up your alley. No coordination is needed. The cars are all controlled with joysticks.

Make plans to bump, slide and ride on the ice this winter.

Several rinks offer Ice Bumper Cars across the state. Some even glow-in-the-dark.

Photo Credit - YouTube via Cornerstone CFCU Arena Photo Credit - YouTube via Cornerstone CFCU Arena loading...

Ice Bumper Cars are back in the Winter Village at Bryant Park in New York City for the winter season.

You can reserve one online, or take your chances and pick one up on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Check out skating and bumper car hours at ByrantPark.org or call 212-768-4242.

Ice bumper car rentals are available at select times during open ice skating at Canalside on the Buffalo Waterfront.

You can also glide along on a bicycle. The Ice Bikes are back this year too.

The ice will be ready for the skating season on November 22.

Ice Bumper Cars are available during public skate sessions on a first-come, first-served basis at Cornerstone Arena in Lockport, New York.

It'll cost you $7 for a 10-minute ride. Get the latest schedule.

Ice Bumper Cars are available during public skating on a first-come, first-serve basis. Rentals run $6.

Get the public skate and Ice Bumper Car schedule at Northwestarena.com or call 716.484.2624 to reserve your ride.

Get our free mobile app

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams