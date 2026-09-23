I-81 or I-481? Syracuse Drivers Are Getting New Road Names
If You Drive Around Syracuse, Get Ready for Some New Highway Names
If you regularly drive through Syracuse, New York, there's a change coming that could make you do a double take at the highway signs.
I-481 is officially becoming I-81.
The Federal Highway Administration has approved the redesignation, which is another major step in the massive I-81 Viaduct Project. The idea is to shift interstate traffic away from downtown Syracuse and eventually remove the 1.4-mile elevated I-81 viaduct.
So What Happens to the Current I-81?
This is where it can get a little confusing.
The stretch of highway we currently know as I-81 through Syracuse will eventually become Business Loop 81. So the road that has been I-81 for years will have a new name, while the road we've known as I-481 will take over the I-81 designation.
Basically, the I-81 name is moving.
It's Not Happening Overnight
There aren't immediate changes for drivers.
The New York State Department of Transportation is working on a plan for the transition, so the new names and signs will be rolled out as the project moves forward.
Eventually, the existing elevated section of I-81 will come down and be replaced by what's called the Community Grid, a street-level network through the city.
READ MORE: Here’s When New York Turns the Clocks Back in 2026
READ MORE: Apple iPhone Settlement - See If You Qualify for Money
Here's the Cheat Sheet
I-481 → I-81
Current I-81 through Syracuse → Business Loop 81
Elevated I-81 viaduct → Eventually coming down
So if the highway signs around Syracuse start looking a little different, don't worry. You didn't accidentally take a wrong turn. You're just watching one of the biggest transportation projects in Central New York change the way the roads—and their names—work.
CHECK IT OUT: 10 Inventions From Syracuse
Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone