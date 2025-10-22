A normally quiet northern New York community is reeling after what began as a missing-person case ended in murder charges against the woman’s husband.

Chloe Henry was reported missing on October 19, and according to the New York State Police, she was last seen with her husband.

Sadly, on October 21, Chloe was found deceased near Ridge Road in Chazy. The Clinton County Coroner responded to the scene, pronounced her dead, and her body was taken to Glens Falls Hospital.

Investigators determined that Chloe was shot inside a vehicle near Bear Swamp Road and Ausable Point in the town of Peru.

Husband Facing Murder Charges

Police later found Chloe's husband Keith Henry, of Plattsburgh. He was taken into custody on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Henry was arraigned in the Town of Peru Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail.

An autopsy is scheduled for October 22 at Glens Falls Hospital to confirm the official cause of death.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is ongoing, with a large team involved, including the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Forensic Identification Unit, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Plattsburgh Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Neighbors and community members are left in shock, struggling to make sense of the tragedy. It’s a sobering reminder of how quickly life can change, even in quiet towns that feel far removed from headlines.