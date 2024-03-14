When Do Hummingbirds Return to New York for 2024 Season

When are the hummingbirds returning to Central New York? A little earlier than normal this year.

New York is home to the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. They usually start to appear in late April or early May. But, with the warmer weather we've been having, they could fly into the Empire State a few weeks ahead of schedule.

Male Ruby-throated Hummingbird Credit - CarolinaBirdman loading...

Avoid Red Dye

Want to attract those little guys into your yard? Make some nectar but avoid using any red dye in the feeder. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology says it's not safe.

All you need is water and sugar in a 4 to 1 ratio. 2 cups of water with a half cup of sugar would work.

Hummingbirds eat all day, consuming about half their body weight in bugs and nectar. They feed every 10-15 minutes and visit anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 flowers every day.

Credit - Joshua J Cotten/Unsplash Credit - Joshua J Cotten/Unsplash loading...

When to Hang Your Feeder

Hummingbird Pots suggests hanging the feeder filled with nectar around the first of May in New York. But you may want to put it out a few weeks sooner.

If you have a feeder, be careful of the bears coming out of hibernation and looking for something to eat too. That sweet liquid will be very enticing. And once a bear finds food, they'll be back.

Interactive Map

The interactive map from Hummingbird Central shows hummingbirds already appearing in North Carolina. They usually don't arrive until April 1.